Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 150 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 1.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 3.5% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of SAP by 1.3% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 17.5% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in SAP by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $232.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.03 billion, a PE ratio of 93.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $137.77 and a 1-year high of $243.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.44.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.