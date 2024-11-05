Head to Head Review: PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) & Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) and PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sapiens International and PowerSchool”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sapiens International $514.58 million 4.03 $62.44 million $1.22 30.53 PowerSchool $740.86 million 6.27 -$31.14 million ($0.24) -95.04

Sapiens International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PowerSchool. PowerSchool is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sapiens International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sapiens International 1 0 2 0 2.33 PowerSchool 0 10 3 0 2.23

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sapiens International and PowerSchool, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sapiens International currently has a consensus target price of $41.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.86%. PowerSchool has a consensus target price of $24.02, indicating a potential upside of 5.30%. Given Sapiens International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sapiens International is more favorable than PowerSchool.

Profitability

This table compares Sapiens International and PowerSchool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sapiens International 12.92% 17.60% 11.59% PowerSchool -7.51% 6.10% 2.83%

Volatility & Risk

Sapiens International has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerSchool has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Sapiens International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of PowerSchool shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of PowerSchool shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sapiens International beats PowerSchool on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields. It offers IDITSuite, an AI powered, end-to-end insurance software; DigitalSuite, a cloud-native, future-proof digital engagement platform; IDITGo, a pre-configured, data-enriched insurance launch and accelerator platform solutions; consultancy services for property and casualty commercial lines; and Tia Enterprise solution for customer engagement. The company also provides CoreSuite, an end-to-end cloud and digital PAS for individual and group products across life, health, wealth, and pensions; CustomerConnect, a dynamic self-service and persona-based portal to engage with insureds; AgentConnect, a portal for agents and brokers to focus on sales enablement, customer retention, and increasing customer value; and ReinsuranceMaster, a reinsurance automation software that provides insurers full financial control and flexibility over their entire reinsurance process. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics. The company serves state departments of education, public school districts, charter schools, independent schools, virtual schools, and others. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Folsom, California.

