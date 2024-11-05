Highland Financial Advisors LLC Sells 30,748 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,748 shares during the quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.