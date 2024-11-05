Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,646 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.54% of Generac worth $147,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 831.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 214,322 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Generac by 18.7% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 105,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Generac by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $833,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,177 shares in the company, valued at $92,825,688.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $170.74 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.10.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

