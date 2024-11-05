Intact Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,815,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,477,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,730 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,417,958,000 after acquiring an additional 425,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after acquiring an additional 293,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,953,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $988,290,000 after acquiring an additional 102,210 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.59 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.24 and its 200-day moving average is $97.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

