Intact Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $4,477,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,365.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $4,477,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,149.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,495 shares of company stock worth $22,991,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $224.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.16 and its 200 day moving average is $223.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $165.59 and a one year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.51%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

