Intact Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.59 Million Position in Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 286,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Sangoma Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 500,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sangoma Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Unique Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sangoma Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sangoma Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANG opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies ( NASDAQ:SANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.89 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

