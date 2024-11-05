Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Intel by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 73,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $3,538,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Intel by 50.0% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 35.6% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Intel by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $967,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 2.9 %

Intel stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HSBC cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

