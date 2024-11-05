Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Stock Holdings Cut by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. LPF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,089,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

