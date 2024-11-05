This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Iradimed’s 8K filing here.

Iradimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

Further Reading