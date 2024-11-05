iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,016 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,053 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.55.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

