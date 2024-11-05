James J. Burns & Company LLC Buys 22 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Adobe by 226.7% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $481.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $520.61 and its 200-day moving average is $516.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

