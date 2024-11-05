James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $87.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $90.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.96.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

