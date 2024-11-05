Kanawha Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $138.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.00. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $144.06.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

