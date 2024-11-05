Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 141 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $123.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.70 and a 200-day moving average of $118.01. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.75 and a 52-week high of $127.35.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.