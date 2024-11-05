KG&L Capital Management LLC Takes $109,000 Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 474.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 1,167.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 72.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

iRobot Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $283.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.86. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.19). iRobot had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 128.49%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

(Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.