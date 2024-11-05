Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.80 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laureate Education
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
