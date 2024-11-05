LCI Industries (LCII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LCI Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LCI Industries stock opened at $111.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $131.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 88.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LCII. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

