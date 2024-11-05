LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Raised by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $84.19 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.13.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.15). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LYB

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.