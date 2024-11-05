Madden Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691,058 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after buying an additional 6,253,040 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after buying an additional 4,794,485 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,678 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.