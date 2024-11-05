Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $311,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $87.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.96. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $90.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

