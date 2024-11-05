Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMC opened at $221.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.28 and a twelve month high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,030.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

