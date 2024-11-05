Mativ (MATV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mativ to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MATV opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. Mativ has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Mativ’s payout ratio is presently -6.68%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

