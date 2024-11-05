MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 8,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.89 and a 1 year high of $86.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.98. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 43.95%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

