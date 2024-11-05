Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,319,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $895,494,000 after acquiring an additional 82,044 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,530,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $590,911,000 after buying an additional 110,072 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,929,000 after buying an additional 395,096 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,298,000 after acquiring an additional 699,615 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 993,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.50.

MSI opened at $458.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.63 and a 52 week high of $480.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

