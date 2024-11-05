National Pension Service Purchases 147,574 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

National Pension Service boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 968,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,574 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.25% of Capital One Financial worth $144,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.35.

COF stock opened at $161.28 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $102.63 and a 52 week high of $167.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

