National Pension Service Purchases 552,698 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

National Pension Service grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,533,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552,698 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.22% of Newmont worth $135,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,076,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,746.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 1.1 %

NEM stock opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Veritas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

