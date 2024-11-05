National Pension Service Purchases 68,064 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

National Pension Service increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,639,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,064 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.31% of PACCAR worth $161,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.82.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,814,812.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,251.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $2,138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,287,316.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $2,814,812.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,251.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,552 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.58. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $85.14 and a 1 year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

