NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,980 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $236.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $178.19 and a 52 week high of $296.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.90.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

