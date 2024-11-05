PDS Planning Inc Has $345,000 Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 190.6% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 33,705 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,598,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,359,000 after buying an additional 434,237 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 103.7% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.0% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.45.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

