PDS Planning Inc Has $441,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average is $70.86. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

