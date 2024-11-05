PDS Planning Inc Purchases 156 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Southern Copper by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $111.31 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

