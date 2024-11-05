Performant Financial (PFMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Performant Financial to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $29.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Performant Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.58 million, a PE ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 0.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFMT. Craig Hallum raised Performant Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley began coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation or claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules, and coverage discrepancies; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

