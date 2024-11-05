ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 7th

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, November 7th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 6th.
SQQQ stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
