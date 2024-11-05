ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 7th

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, November 7th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 6th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

SQQQ stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 505.9% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 25,884 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $133,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 40.1% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 130,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.