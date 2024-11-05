ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 7th

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Thursday, November 7th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

