ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 7th

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Thursday, November 7th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.
ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE Price Performance
Shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38.
ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE Company Profile
