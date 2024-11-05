QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $10.35 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,653 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WY. Truist Financial upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

