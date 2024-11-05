Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Zscaler by 613.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at $19,224,950.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $1,392,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,408.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS stock opened at $184.90 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.95.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.73.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

