Rand Mining Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:RND)

Rand Mining Limited (ASX:RND – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, November 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 23.75.

Rand Mining Limited explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds a 12.25% interest in the East Kundana Joint Venture located to the west north west of Kalgoorlie and north east of Coolgardie. It also has a 50% interest in the Seven Mile Hill project.

