Rand Mining Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:RND)

Rand Mining Limited (ASX:RND – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, November 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 17th.
Rand Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 23.75.
Rand Mining Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rand Mining
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Why Warren Buffett’s 1999 Market Warning Still Matters Today
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Medicare Advantage Costs Surge: How These 2 Insurers Are Thriving
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Mobileye’s Recovery Steadily Gains Traction with Novel AI
Receive News & Ratings for Rand Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.