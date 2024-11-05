Regis (RGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $6.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter. Regis had a negative return on equity of 119.67% and a net margin of 44.86%.

NYSE RGS opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68. Regis has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $35.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sell various hair care and other beauty products.

