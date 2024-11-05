Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,264 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $23,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 245,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 96,833 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 184,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 416,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $58.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.81 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 30.40%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 135.77%.

In related news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $711,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REXR. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

