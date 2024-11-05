Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 630,627 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 874,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 630,627 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.51% of Twilio worth $57,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Twilio by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,054.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,054.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $119,013.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,745.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,749,556. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Twilio from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.55.

NYSE TWLO opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.45 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.35.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

