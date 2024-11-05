Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 37,089 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,089 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Medtronic worth $70,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Medtronic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,307,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $653,854,000 after purchasing an additional 637,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,120,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,494,000 after purchasing an additional 515,751 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,635,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $578,245,000 after purchasing an additional 147,737 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,391,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $575,460,000 after purchasing an additional 145,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $69.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 94.59%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

