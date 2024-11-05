Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 70,596 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,265,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,596 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.66% of Incyte worth $83,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $967,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its stake in Incyte by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 39,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,280.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.13. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Incyte from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.74.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

