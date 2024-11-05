Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,081 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Welltower worth $49,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 10.6% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,999,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,771,000 after buying an additional 849,898 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $14,766,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Welltower Stock Performance
Shares of WELL stock opened at $134.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.10. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $84.38 and a one year high of $139.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.00.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.32%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.
Welltower Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
