Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys New Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 302,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,475,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

NYSE PHM opened at $129.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.60 and a twelve month high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.90%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

