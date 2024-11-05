Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10,532.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 638,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 632,241 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 442.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after purchasing an additional 319,037 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,510,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,423,000 after purchasing an additional 255,690 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10,150.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 220,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after purchasing an additional 218,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 368,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after acquiring an additional 202,880 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $119.49 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.89 and a 200-day moving average of $112.49.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

