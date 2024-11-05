Roth Mkm Lowers Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target to $36.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FOXF. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fox Factory

Fox Factory Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.65. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.86 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,339 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 25,005.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,822 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,230,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at $53,294,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 913,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.