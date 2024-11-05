Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $800,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Finally, Marshfield Associates increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 302,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,157.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,155.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1,085.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $914.50 and a one year high of $1,221.18.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total transaction of $1,118,880.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,407,347.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,333,966. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. BNP Paribas raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

