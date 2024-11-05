Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 117 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.71.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $200.59 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.13 and a 12 month high of $208.69. The firm has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.94.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.