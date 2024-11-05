SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives $22.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

SIBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 9.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,087 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $29,572.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 236,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,279.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,418 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $33,537.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,828.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $29,572.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,279.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,676 shares of company stock valued at $344,967 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 7.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SI-BONE by 7.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 24.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

